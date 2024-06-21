$41.340.03
Netanyahu: Israel will not leave Gaza until it returns all hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28559 views

Netanyahu promised that Israel will not leave Gaza until it reaches the release of all 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas, both alive and dead, and destroys the military and managerial potential of the Kama Sutra.

Netanyahu: Israel will not leave Gaza until it returns all hostages

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not leave the Gaza Strip until it releases all hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised. He also announced the IDF's intention to" destroy the military and managerial capabilities "of the Palestinian Hamas movement, reports The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

We are committed to bringing back everyone, all 120 hostages, both alive and dead. We will not give up on anyone

Netanyahu said at a meeting with the families of the dead Israeli hostages 

It is not specified how many families participated in the meeting.

context

The war between Israel and Hamas has been going on since October 2023. On June 10, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution prepared by the United States with a plan for a phased ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

22.04.23, 23:19 • 481895 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
