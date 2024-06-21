Netanyahu: Israel will not leave Gaza until it returns all hostages
Netanyahu promised that Israel will not leave Gaza until it reaches the release of all 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas, both alive and dead, and destroys the military and managerial potential of the Kama Sutra.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not leave the Gaza Strip until it releases all hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised. He also announced the IDF's intention to" destroy the military and managerial capabilities "of the Palestinian Hamas movement, reports The Times of Israel, writes UNN.
Details
We are committed to bringing back everyone, all 120 hostages, both alive and dead. We will not give up on anyone
It is not specified how many families participated in the meeting.
context
The war between Israel and Hamas has been going on since October 2023. On June 10, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution prepared by the United States with a plan for a phased ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.