Netanyahu: Israel will not leave Gaza until it returns all hostages

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not leave the Gaza Strip until it releases all hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised. He also announced the IDF's intention to" destroy the military and managerial capabilities "of the Palestinian Hamas movement, reports The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

We are committed to bringing back everyone, all 120 hostages, both alive and dead. We will not give up on anyone Netanyahu said at a meeting with the families of the dead Israeli hostages

It is not specified how many families participated in the meeting.

The war between Israel and Hamas has been going on since October 2023. On June 10, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution prepared by the United States with a plan for a phased ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.