He fed on cockroaches and birds: a fisherman from Peru who got lost at sea 95 days ago was found in Ecuador
Peruvian fisherman Maximo Napa miraculously survived, drifting in the ocean for 95 days after the storm. He fed on cockroaches, birds, turtles and collected rainwater.
A Peruvian fisherman managed to return home after drifting in the Pacific Ocean for 95 days due to a storm that knocked his boat off course. During this time, he survived by eating cockroaches, birds and sea turtles, and also collected rainwater to stay alive. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Fisherman Maximo Napa set out on a fishing trip from Marcona, a town on the southern coast of Peru, on December 7. He took food for a two-week trip, but his two-week trip turned into a tragedy when a severe storm caused him to lose his course and end up in the vast ocean.
His family began the search, but Peruvian naval patrols could not find him until an Ecuadorian fishing patrol discovered him approximately 1094 km off the country's coast, severely dehydrated and in critical condition.
"I didn't want to die," Napa told Reuters. "I ate cockroaches, birds, the last thing I ate was turtles."
He said he kept his spirits up by thinking about his family. According to him, the last 15 days were the most difficult, when he was left without food and only had to drink water.
"I thought about my mother every day," he said. "I am grateful to God for giving me a second chance."
His mother, Elena Castro, told local media that despite the fact that other relatives remained optimistic, she began to lose hope.
"I told the Lord, whether he is alive or dead, just return him to me, even if it is just to see him," she said. "But my daughters did not lose faith. They kept telling me: Mom, he will come back, he will come back."
