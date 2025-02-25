Shark pulls fisherman overboard during competition in Australia

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32787 views

During a fishing competition in Australia, a fisherman fell overboard because of a mako shark that got tangled in his gear. The man was not wearing a life jacket, and the search is ongoing.

In Australia, a fisherman was dragged overboard by a shark that got tangled in fishing gear, local police reported, UNN writes with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to police, the fisherman fell overboard from his boat Dark Horse off the coast of Newcastle during a fishing competition on Sunday. He was still being searched for on Monday.

Police spokesman Joe McNulty told local news agency ABC on Monday that investigators believe the shark was "quite large" compared to the missing man's 6.8-meter vessel.

According to the police, the shark caught by the fisherman was a mako.

"During this process of pulling the shark aboard, it became entangled in the line and the shark broke free and the line stretched and may have contributed to the shark falling overboard. There is no evidence that the shark attacked a person in the water," McNulty said at a press conference. He added that the missing man was not wearing a life jacket.

At the time of the incident, the fisherman was participating in the NSWGFA Interclub state championship, the game fishing organization said in a statement posted on social media.

Addendum

Game fishing is a sport in which participants catch, tag, and release game fish, including marlin, tuna, and sharks. Points earned depend on the type of game fish caught and its size.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
australiaAustralia

