113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

One of the last living witnesses of the Holocaust, Rose Girone, who survived not only German but also Japanese oppression, died at the age of 113. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Rose was born in 1912 in Poland, which was then part of the Russian Empire. After moving to Germany, her life turned to tragedy when her husband was deported to Buchenwald in 1937, and Rose, pregnant, was left alone. However, thanks to the help of relatives in London, she managed to obtain exit visas to escape to Shanghai, where she, her husband, and daughter were forced to live under Japanese occupation.

Despite the horrific ordeal, Rose showed remarkable resilience by taking up knitting for a living. This art became her way of survival and, as Girone herself noted, an important source of strength.

After the war, the family moved to the United States, where Rose built a new life by opening a knitting shop in Queens. She survived not only the wars but also personal losses, including a divorce from her first husband and a new marriage to Jack Girone.

