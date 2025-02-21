Attack on the territory of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin: the victim was seriously stabbed

In Berlin, a man was attacked on the territory of the Holocaust memorial and sustained severe stab wounds. This was reported by Tagesspiegel, according to UNN.

The incident occurred on Friday night when an unknown attacker assaulted the victim.

Police and medics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is assessed as serious but not critical.

A few hours later, law enforcement officers detained the suspect in the attack, who was caught close to the crime scene.

His involvement in the attack is currently being checked, and an investigation is underway to determine his motives. A knife was found at the scene, which may help in the investigation.

