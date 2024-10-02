ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100462 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107474 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141264 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145145 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185267 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US Treasury Department criticizes the IMF and proposes changes in the organization's approaches

The US Treasury Department criticizes the IMF and proposes changes in the organization's approaches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15714 views

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Brent Nieman criticized the IMF's work. He called for more transparency, tougher analysis, and changes in the voting of the Fund's shareholders.

The United States has criticized the International Monetary Fund, suggesting changes to the organization's approaches. UNN writes about this with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Brent Nieman, who is responsible for cooperation with the IMF, made comments on the IMF's work before the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Niman said that the Fund's programs are often based on assurances of funding from international lenders, but if funding is not forthcoming, the organization often does not disclose details of the delay and the reasons for it.

Niemann cites programs in Argentina, Ecuador, and Suriname as examples. In Ecuador, the success of the program depended on funding from China, which did not provide assurances for the long term. The Fund did not directly name China, and in its documents only stated that the country was in talks with a "major bilateral creditor.

The official calls on the Fund to analyze more rigorously the economic capacity of countries that have a stable economic situation and access to the IMF credit line, including Mexico, which has a $90 billion line.

And in the area of overseeing countries' economies, the Fund pays less attention to international trade and exchange rate competition than it should, which is especially evident in the case of China, the official said.

Niman calls on the Foundation's shareholders to change the tradition of voting "abstain" instead of "no" to express their opposition to programs with problems.

The United States has criticized the Fund for sometimes continuing to finance a program even when the borrower does not fulfill its terms, just so that it can pay the Fund on its debts. If a country does not implement reforms, the Fund should choose to take over the debt, the official said.

The Fund has also reduced the average size of programs and relies on co-financing from other countries and institutions to increase its impact on countries at a time when they are facing economic crisis.

Niemann urges the Fund to be vigilant against funding that is not transparent and accessible. In countries where corruption, illegal activities, and violence are widespread, the IMF may involve third parties in the implementation of a program.

Recall

Ukraine and the IMF reach an agreement on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion financing program. Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine is fulfilling all reforms and structural benchmarks. Also , Shmyhal said that he expects a $1.1 billion tranche from the IMF in the near future.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World
world-bankWorld Bank
argentinaArgentina
mexicoMexico
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
ecuadorEcuador
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

