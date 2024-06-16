Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

"My participation in the Summit has three main goals. The first is to reiterate that Ecuador respects the UN Charter and international law. Secondly, my participation in this Summit is dictated by the will of my government to find a peaceful solution to the international conflict, and that is what we are doing here. This situation has a significant impact on the whole world.

Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to this terrible conflict. Ecuador has a commitment at this Summit to call on the international community to engage in dialogue and negotiation as the only path to reconciliation and lasting peace," Noboa said.

He stated that Ecuador sincerely believes that a peaceful solution is possible.

We need to focus on concrete steps that will help build trust and promote reconciliation. Ecuador understands the significant challenges posed by this conflict, and we will work with the international community to work towards a future in which peace and prosperity prevail ," Noboa said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb stated that Ukraine understands that there will come a time when it will need to talk to Russia, but Ukraine's position will be very clear - not to allow Russia to speak in the language of ultimatums.