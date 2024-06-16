Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to the "conflict"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10915 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 118103 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137975 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239285 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147581 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370060 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182493 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149796 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 118103 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 104748 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123212 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118031 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137975 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7236 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10075 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14393 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15826 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21228 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to the "conflict"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23452 views

Ecuador is ready to actively contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through dialogue and negotiations, recognizing the significant challenges associated with the conflict and calling on the international community to work towards reconciliation and a lasting peace.

Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to the "conflict"

Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

"My participation in the Summit has three main goals. The first is to reiterate that Ecuador respects the UN Charter and international law. Secondly, my participation in this Summit is dictated by the will of my government to find a peaceful solution to the international conflict, and that is what we are doing here. This situation has a significant impact on the whole world.

Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to this terrible conflict. Ecuador has a commitment at this Summit to call on the international community to engage in dialogue and negotiation as the only path to reconciliation and lasting peace," Noboa said.

He stated that Ecuador sincerely believes that a peaceful solution is possible.

We need to focus on concrete steps that will help build trust and promote reconciliation. Ecuador understands the significant challenges posed by this conflict, and we will work with the international community to work towards a future in which peace and prosperity prevail

 ," Noboa said.

Addendum Addendum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb stated that Ukraine understands that there will come a time when it will need to talk to Russia, but Ukraine's position will be very clear - not to allow Russia to speak in the language of ultimatums. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Ecuador
Dmytro Kuleba
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41