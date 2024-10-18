Ecuador proposes a constitutional reform that would allow foreign military bases to be deployed in the country
Ecuador's president has initiated a constitutional reform to allow foreign military bases. The change would lift the 2008 ban and could pave the way for the return of the US base in Manta.
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has sent a draft partial constitutional reform to the National Assembly. If approved, it will open the door to the establishment of foreign military bases in Ecuador, for the first time since the 2008 Constitution explicitly prohibited it.
In order to obtain permission to establish foreign military bases in Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa sent a draft of a partial reform of the Constitution to the National Assembly.
The proposal is aimed at amending Article 5 of the country's Constitution, which currently prohibits such infrastructure.
If this reform is approved, it will open the door to the establishment of foreign military bases for the first time since the 2008 Constitution explicitly banned the presence of foreign troops in Ecuador.
This measure, intensified during the Rafael Correa government (2007-2017), culminated in the closure of the US base in Manta in 2009.
