Ecuadorian Court Prosecutes 30 People for Organized Crime

A court in Ecuador has summoned 30 people to justice in an organized crime case. This was reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

The defendants include the former president of the judiciary regulator, provincial officials, judges, prosecutors, as well as the former police general and employees of the SNAI prison agency. The case has caused a wide public outcry as it touches on key aspects of the rule of law in Ecuador.

