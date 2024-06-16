Mexico's Foreign Minister: It is necessary to deal with Russia from the point of view of international law and its use of chemical weapons

All measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the black market in Europe, as well as to investigate Russia's actions from the point of view of international law, in particular its use of chemical weapons. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Alicia Barcena during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

We need to make every effort to prevent the black market for weapons from spreading in Europe. We need to urge Russia to take part in these negotiations. We need to deal with Russia in terms of international law and its use of chemical weapons, - Barcena said.

