Mexico's Foreign Minister: It is necessary to deal with Russia from the point of view of international law and its use of chemical weapons

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13309 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 132321 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133356 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147502 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204324 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242128 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149710 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370432 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182873 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149883 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 132321 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133356 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127500 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147502 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10184 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11555 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15766 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17077 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27612 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Mexico's Foreign Minister: It is necessary to deal with Russia from the point of view of international law and its use of chemical weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34535 views

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena stated the need to deal with Russia in terms of international law and its use of chemical weapons, as well as to take measures to prevent the spread of the black market in Europe.

Mexico's Foreign Minister: It is necessary to deal with Russia from the point of view of international law and its use of chemical weapons

All measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the black market in Europe, as well as to investigate Russia's actions from the point of view of international law, in particular its use of chemical weapons. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Alicia Barcena during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

We need to make every effort to prevent the black market for weapons from spreading in Europe. We need to urge Russia to take part in these negotiations. We need to deal with Russia in terms of international law and its use of chemical weapons,

- Barcena said.

Recall

Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Mexico
Europe
Ukraine
Ecuador
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91