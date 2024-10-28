Bolivia's former president accuses the military and police of trying to “destroy” him with an armed attack
Kyiv • UNN
Evo Morales reported an attempted assassination attempt involving the military and police. According to him, unidentified men in trucks chased and fired at his car.
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has accused the Bolivian authorities of involvement in an attack on the car he was traveling in in the municipality of Shinahota. The alleged assassination attempt on the former Bolivian president took place this Sunday.
Writes UNN with reference to EFE.
The former president of the indigenous peoples (2006-2019) posted a video on the X platform showing his car being shot at.
This morning's assassination attempt consisted of a combined operation with military and police forces, which failed thanks to the strength and organization of comrades in the social movements
Morales said he noticed two or three trucks following his car, so his driver “diverted” his route, but the chase did not stop. “That's when I realized it was an operation,” he recalled.
“It surprised me, fortunately, we saved our lives,” said the former Bolivian president.
The incident was captured on a four-minute video shot by a woman who was in the car with Morales, but it is important to note that the video that was published shows only part of the incident.
Earlier, the indigenous leader, who ruled Bolivia for three terms, said he was the victim of an attempted arrest followed by a shooting.
Ecuador proposes a constitutional reform that would allow foreign military bases to be deployed in the country18.10.24, 13:38 • 15409 views
AddendumAddendum
Evo Morales is being investigated by the Bolivian justice system for alleged human trafficking and rape of a minor.
The case unfolds at a time of political instability in Bolivia, involving Evo Morales and the current president, Luis Arce.
Bolivian general placed under house arrest for attempted coup d'etat29.06.24, 05:12 • 36558 views