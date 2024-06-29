Bolivian general placed under house arrest for attempted coup d'etat
Kyiv • UNN
Bolivian General Juan Jose Suniga has been placed under house arrest for six months for his alleged involvement in a coup attempt, facing charges of terrorism and armed rebellion that could lead to ten years in prison.
Bolivian General Juan Jose Sunyiga has been placed under house arrest for six months for his involvement in a coup attempt. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.
Details
Bolivian General Juan José Sunyigu has been placed under house arrest for six months for his involvement in a coup attempt, Bolivian State Prosecutor César Siles said. He is accused of terrorism and armed rebellion, which could result in up to ten years in prison.
According to Suniga himself, he acted on the instructions of President Luis Arce, who denies any involvement in the events.
This arrest was the result of an operation that also detained 21 military personnel on suspicion of involvement in the coup attempt earlier in the week.
Bolivia suffers from floods, dozens of victims in just a few months19.02.24, 17:35 • 22061 view