Bolivia suffers from floods, dozens of victims in just a few months

Hundreds of towns and villages in Bolivia are in a state of high danger due to heavy rains. According to official figures, 33 people have been killed by the rains, which caused landslides and rivers to burst their banks. This is eight times more than in the same period last year. UNN writes about this with reference to the BBC.

Details

Bolivia's Deputy Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, said that out of 340 municipalities in Bolivia, 10 were put on the highest alert, and another 279 were on orange alert, which is the second highest level.

Officials also reported that humanitarian aid was sent to Achocalla in La Paz province, where a 35-year-old woman and her two children were buried under a landslide that covered their home. More than 20 people were injured.

Also in La Paz province, authorities are constantly monitoring the water level in the Incachaca dam. Government experts, together with the mayor of La Paz, which is located downstream of the dam, inspected it on Sunday.

Mayor Ivan Arias said that although the water level in the reservoir has reached 100%, the water is currently flowing well and he does not foresee any serious consequences downstream.

Three more reservoirs - Hampaturi-Alto, Pampalarama and Alpakita - are also filled to the maximum level.

Heavy rains have hit Bolivia after a long drought and one of the hottest winters the country has ever experienced. Back in October, hundreds of people gathered at the Incachaca reservoir, which is now almost full, to pray for rain.

