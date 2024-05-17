ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Police in Spain seize a record batch of methamphetamine of almost 2 tons from a cartel

Police in Spain seize a record batch of methamphetamine of almost 2 tons from a cartel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25468 views

Spanish police seized 1.8 tons of methamphetamine from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, arresting 5 suspects. Law enforcement officials say this is the largest confiscated batch of the drug.

Spanish police have exposed a large-scale methamphetamine distribution network of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. As a result of the operation, law enforcement officers seized 1.8 tons of the drug. This was reported by the Associated Press, UNN reported.

Details

Police detained five suspected drug cartel members - a Mexican citizen believed to be the group's leader, three Spaniards, and one Romanian. They also searched six facilities in the eastern region of Valencia.

According to the newspaper, this is considered the largest confiscation of methamphetamine in the country's history.

The amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled over the past five years06.05.24, 18:01 • 34526 views

Law enforcement officials explained that the detainees stored drugs in remote areas of Valencia and then shipped methamphetamine to other European countries in double-bottomed cars.

The police also added that the investigation is ongoing, so arrests may continue.

Addendum

The Sinaloa Cartel is a transnational criminal organization that smuggled more than a thousand tons of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin into the United States.

 The cartel's drug trafficking schemes involved police and high-ranking officials in Mexico and throughout Central America.

Recall

Bulgarian customs officers confiscated about 170 kg of cocaine from a ship carrying bananas from Ecuador. The total value of the transported cocaine is estimated at EUR 6.2 million.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
valenciaValencia
mexicoMexico
hamburhHamburg
bulgariaBulgaria
spainSpain
ecuadorEcuador

