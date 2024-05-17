Police in Spain seize a record batch of methamphetamine of almost 2 tons from a cartel

Spanish police have exposed a large-scale methamphetamine distribution network of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. As a result of the operation, law enforcement officers seized 1.8 tons of the drug. This was reported by the Associated Press, UNN reported.

Details

Police detained five suspected drug cartel members - a Mexican citizen believed to be the group's leader, three Spaniards, and one Romanian. They also searched six facilities in the eastern region of Valencia.

According to the newspaper, this is considered the largest confiscation of methamphetamine in the country's history.

Law enforcement officials explained that the detainees stored drugs in remote areas of Valencia and then shipped methamphetamine to other European countries in double-bottomed cars.

The police also added that the investigation is ongoing, so arrests may continue.

Addendum

The Sinaloa Cartel is a transnational criminal organization that smuggled more than a thousand tons of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin into the United States.

The cartel's drug trafficking schemes involved police and high-ranking officials in Mexico and throughout Central America.

Recall

