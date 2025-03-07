Global coffee traders are reducing purchases due to record price increases

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17929 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109474 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170340 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107275 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173803 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145044 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196168 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124911 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108171 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86941 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109474 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160535 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21477 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24588 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38787 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47379 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135938 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Global coffee traders are reducing purchases due to record price increases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20067 views

Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.

Global coffee traders are reducing purchases due to record price increases

Global traders and coffee roasters are cutting purchases to a minimum due to the record rise in arabica bean prices. Over the past year, coffee prices have increased by 70%, causing problems in the industry and leading to product shortages on supermarket shelves. This was reported by Investing, writes UNN.

Details 

Participants of the annual meeting of the National Coffee Association of the USA in Houston this week stated that they were shocked by the 70% increase in arabica coffee futures on the ICE exchange, which serves as a benchmark for coffee market transactions worldwide.

Renan Chueiri, CEO of ELCAFE CA in Ecuador, said that this year the instant coffee producer has not sold the expected annual production volume by March for the first time.

"Usually we would have sold everything by now, but so far we have sold less than 30% of the product," he said. "The significant price increase is eating into customers' cash flow; they don't have the money to buy what they need."

The rise in coffee prices is due to a decrease in production in key coffee-growing regions, especially in Brazil, which is the leading producer, leading to reduced bean availability.

"No one wants to be caught off guard, no one is buying with an eye on future supplies, everyone is barely making ends meet," said one coffee sales broker.

Scientists find unexpected link between coffee drinking time and health08.01.25, 11:38 • 79392 views

According to a recent Reuters survey, arabica coffee prices could fall by 30% by the end of the year, as high prices are dampening demand, and there are already signs indicating a bountiful harvest in Brazil next year.

But until prices significantly drop, much of the coffee industry may face serious problems.

The CEO of a large coffee roasting company in the USA - the largest coffee consumption market in the world - stated that some of his clients are unsure if they will be able to continue doing business.

"They don't know if they can sell their product at the new prices," he said.

The CEO said that supermarkets and grocery stores resisted the higher prices demanded by roasters. Negotiations took a long time, and some retail stores began to feel a coffee shortage on the shelves.

"It was a nightmare," he added.

Michael von Luerte, owner of the brokerage firm MVLcoffee, stated that consolidation may occur in the coffee market, especially in the trading sector.

He added that companies with large capital will be able to increase trading volumes while others will suffer due to funding cuts.

Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus stated in his speech at the conference that coffee planting areas are expanding in response to high prices.

The expansion has occurred in countries such as India, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Brazil. The company believes that if Brazil manages to harvest one large crop, this, combined with new planting areas, could lead to a price collapse.

Doctor: Ground coffee may contain microscopic cockroach particles14.01.25, 22:15 • 38066 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
Brazil
India
Ethiopia
United States
Ecuador
