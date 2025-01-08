Scientists find unexpected link between coffee drinking time and health

People who drink coffee in the morning enjoy benefits that are not seen for those who drink the drink later in the day, according to the first major study of the health benefits of the drink at different times, The Guardian reports, according to UNN.

Details

"An analysis of the coffee consumption of more than 40,000 adults showed that those who drink coffee in the morning are 16% less likely to die from any cause and 31% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease over a 10-year follow-up period than those who abstain from coffee," the publication writes.

But, as the researchers found, the heart-health benefits seem to disappear for people who drink coffee throughout the day, with medical records showing no significant reduction in mortality among those who drink it throughout the day compared to those who avoid coffee, the publication notes.

"It's not just whether you drink coffee, or how much you drink, but also the time of day you drink coffee," said Professor Lu Qi, a nutrition and epidemiology expert at Tulane University in New Orleans. - "We don't usually give advice about timing in our nutrition recommendations, but maybe we should think about it in the future.

The study was based on the eating habits of 40,725 adults, including the amount of coffee consumed and the time of consumption, who participated in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2018. About 36% drank coffee in the morning, and 16% drank coffee later in the day.

The results, published in the European Heart Journal, were tested in a small group of 1463 people who filled out detailed weekly food and drink diaries.

The study, according to the newspaper, suggests that "a morning cup of coffee is healthier for the heart than an evening cup, but does not explain why." "One possible explanation is that drinking coffee later in the day can disrupt circadian rhythms and hormone levels such as melatonin. This, in turn, affects sleep, inflammation, and blood pressure, all of which can be harmful to heart health.

In an accompanying editorial, Professor Thomas Lusher, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals in London, notes that many all-day drinkers don't sleep well, adding that coffee seems to suppress melatonin, a hormone that is important for falling asleep.

"The effect is largely due to caffeine, but coffee contains hundreds of other bioactive compounds that affect our physiology. Researchers say that some substances in the blood that cause inflammation often peak in the morning and can be counteracted by anti-inflammatory compounds in morning coffee," the publication writes.

"This applies to both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee," the researchers point out.

