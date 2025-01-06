Espresso prices in Ukraine: where to drink the most expensive and cheapest coffee

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44355 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126493 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134165 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163477 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129659 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128334 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128334 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 30728 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 30728 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 92808 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92808 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 101160 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101160 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170241 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163477 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180486 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180486 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128334 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142633 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134282 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134282 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151482 views
Espresso prices in Ukraine: where to drink the most expensive and cheapest coffee

Espresso prices in Ukraine: where to drink the most expensive and cheapest coffee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28592 views

The average price of espresso in Ukraine increased by 11% to UAH 31 per cup. The most expensive coffee is in Odesa region at UAH 40, while the cheapest is in Khmelnytsky and Sumy regions at UAH 28 each.

Espresso in Ukraine has risen in price again: on average, in 2024, a cup of coffee cost 31 UAH, which is 11% more expensive than in 2023, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports.  

Details

Reportedly, the average price of a cup of espresso in Ukraine reached 31 hryvnias in 2024. This is 11% more expensive than in 2023 - 28 UAH. In general, espresso has risen in price 1.7 times since the start of the full-scale war.

The price of coffee differs in each region. The most expensive espresso is available in:

  • In Odesa region, it costs 40 UAH per cup.
    • Lviv region - UAH 39.
      • Volyn region - 37 UAH. 

        For two years now, the cheapest coffee has been available in Khmelnytsky and Sumy regions: 28 hryvnias per cup.

        The price in Vinnytsia region increased the most over the year, by 29%, to UAH 31 per cup. Only in Kharkiv region did the price of a cup of espresso remain unchanged at UAH 34.

        Image

        For reference

        The Espresso Index is an economic indicator used to measure the cost of a standard cup of espresso in different cities around the world. It helps to estimate the difference in prices for the same goods and services in different countries, reflecting purchasing power and inflation.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyEconomy
        ukraineUkraine

