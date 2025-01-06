Espresso prices in Ukraine: where to drink the most expensive and cheapest coffee

Espresso in Ukraine has risen in price again: on average, in 2024, a cup of coffee cost 31 UAH, which is 11% more expensive than in 2023, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the average price of a cup of espresso in Ukraine reached 31 hryvnias in 2024. This is 11% more expensive than in 2023 - 28 UAH. In general, espresso has risen in price 1.7 times since the start of the full-scale war.

The price of coffee differs in each region. The most expensive espresso is available in:

In Odesa region, it costs 40 UAH per cup.

Lviv region - UAH 39.

Volyn region - 37 UAH.

For two years now, the cheapest coffee has been available in Khmelnytsky and Sumy regions: 28 hryvnias per cup.

The price in Vinnytsia region increased the most over the year, by 29%, to UAH 31 per cup. Only in Kharkiv region did the price of a cup of espresso remain unchanged at UAH 34.

For reference

The Espresso Index is an economic indicator used to measure the cost of a standard cup of espresso in different cities around the world. It helps to estimate the difference in prices for the same goods and services in different countries, reflecting purchasing power and inflation.