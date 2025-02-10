Elections in Ecuador: less than 1% of the vote separates the opponents

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28011 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68947 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 88296 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120954 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101841 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113163 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116800 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155811 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100579 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 73202 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 43531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101147 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 68647 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110957 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155811 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146260 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178499 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 68655 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101147 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135081 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136985 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165125 views
Elections in Ecuador: less than 1% of the vote separates the opponents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25646 views

In the presidential election in Ecuador, Daniel Noboa gains 44.5% of the vote, and Luisa Gonzalez - 44.1%. A second round is possible on April 13 if the difference remains minimal.

Ecuador may hold a second round of the presidential election on April 13 if the trends in vote counting remain unchanged. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary results, incumbent President Daniel Noboa is ahead of his main rival, Luisa Gonzalez, by less than one percent.

This is the second confrontation between the candidates - they competed for the presidency back in 2023 after the early termination of the previous president's powers. Despite sociologists' predictions that Noboa would win the first round, he currently has 44.5% of the vote against 44.1% for Gonzalez, with almost 79% of the ballots processed.

Daniel Noboa, a 37-year-old businessman and heir to a large fortune, is betting on security measures. He argues that the deployment of the military on the streets and in prisons has reduced violent deaths by 15% and partially stabilized the situation in prisons, as well as dealt a blow to organized crime.

His opponent, 47-year-old Luisa González, a supporter of former President Rafael Correa, promises radical actions to fight crime. She plans large-scale security operations, a crackdown on corrupt judges and prosecutors, and strengthening social programs in the most dangerous areas of the country. She emphasizes that her victory symbolizes hope and change for the country, in contrast to Noboa's policies, which she believes are fearful.

At the same time, González and her supporters have expressed concern about the transparency of the election, accusing the electoral council of possible violations in favor of the incumbent president. Meanwhile, Noboa himself has not made any public statements about the election results or the current situation.

Ecuador proposes a constitutional reform that would allow foreign military bases to be deployed in the country18.10.24, 13:38 • 15375 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
ecuadorEcuador

