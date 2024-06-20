$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10916 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 118112 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123217 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137981 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199229 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239288 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147582 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370061 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182493 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149796 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Ecuador is completely de-energized due to a power line failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50749 views

In Ecuador, a nationwide power outage occurred, which de-energized the entire country due to a failure in power lines, as a result of which the metro in the capital Quito stopped working.

Ecuador is completely de-energized due to a power line failure

Ecuador has been hit by a nationwide power outage that has de-energized the entire country, according to the Energy Minister. The authorities are working to correct the error. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

There was a power line failure that caused a wave of blackouts, so there is no electricity at the national level

written by Acting Energy Minister Roberto Luque on X.

In the capital Quito, the Metro stopped due to problems with electricity.

Energy minister to EU ambassadors: Russia wants full blackout in Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
Ecuador
