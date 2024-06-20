Ecuador is completely de-energized due to a power line failure
In Ecuador, a nationwide power outage occurred, which de-energized the entire country due to a failure in power lines, as a result of which the metro in the capital Quito stopped working.
Details
There was a power line failure that caused a wave of blackouts, so there is no electricity at the national level
In the capital Quito, the Metro stopped due to problems with electricity.
