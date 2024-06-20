Ecuador is completely de-energized due to a power line failure

Ecuador has been hit by a nationwide power outage that has de-energized the entire country, according to the Energy Minister. The authorities are working to correct the error. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

There was a power line failure that caused a wave of blackouts, so there is no electricity at the national level written by Acting Energy Minister Roberto Luque on X.

In the capital Quito, the Metro stopped due to problems with electricity.

Energy minister to EU ambassadors: Russia wants full blackout in Ukraine