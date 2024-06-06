Energy minister to EU ambassadors: Russia wants full blackout in Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 64815 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109217 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47359 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104912 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 43569 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237342 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231559 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218778 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 2591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12065 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104912 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109217 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158193 views
Energy minister to EU ambassadors: Russia wants full blackout in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22272 views

Ukraine's energy minister has warned EU ambassadors that Russia's goal is to cause a complete power outage in Ukraine, and the country is preparing for a difficult situation in winter.

The enemy's victory is a complete blackout in Ukraine, energy minister Herman Galushchenko said. According to him, Ukraine is preparing for a rather difficult situation in winter. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of energy. 

Details 

According to the Ministry of energy, German Galushchenko met in Vienna with representatives of EU member states at the IAEA. At the meeting, he told the EU ambassadors about the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system.

The greatest damage was caused to thermal and hydrogenation facilities, and Transmission System facilities were significantly damaged. Total system losses – up to 9 GW of power. The situation is now much worse than in 2022-2023. Restrictions apply to consumers. We are preparing for a rather difficult situation in winter

- Galushchenko said. 

Ministry of energy on publication about possible spending a significant part of the day without electricity until winter: "it has signs of ICAO in the interests of Russia"06.06.24, 11:05 • 21080 views

He noted that nuclear generation remains the basic one for Ukraine, while enemy attacks on substations pose threats to nuclear power plants, and therefore to nuclear and radiation safety.

"Right now, the attacks are focused on meneurov's power, but the enemy's goal is a full blackout. We are preparing to ensure that all 9 nuclear power units work in winter, this is our way to survive. Therefore, an important task is to protect the nuclear power industry, avoid a blackout of nuclear power plants and ensure nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine, on which global nuclear safety also depends," the minister stressed.

The meeting also reportedly discussed the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP and the possible risks of its next power outage.   

The Ukrainian delegation noted the important role of IAEA observation missions for obtaining nuclear and Radiation Safety, which operate not only at ZAES, but also at other nuclear power plants.

Restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine amid shortage, power outages in 5 regions due to bad weather - Ukrenergo06.06.24, 10:40 • 20696 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
viennaVienna
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising