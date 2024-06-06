Energy minister to EU ambassadors: Russia wants full blackout in Ukraine

The enemy's victory is a complete blackout in Ukraine, energy minister Herman Galushchenko said. According to him, Ukraine is preparing for a rather difficult situation in winter. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of energy.

Details

According to the Ministry of energy, German Galushchenko met in Vienna with representatives of EU member states at the IAEA. At the meeting, he told the EU ambassadors about the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system.

The greatest damage was caused to thermal and hydrogenation facilities, and Transmission System facilities were significantly damaged. Total system losses – up to 9 GW of power. The situation is now much worse than in 2022-2023. Restrictions apply to consumers. We are preparing for a rather difficult situation in winter - Galushchenko said.

Ministry of energy on publication about possible spending a significant part of the day without electricity until winter: "it has signs of ICAO in the interests of Russia"

He noted that nuclear generation remains the basic one for Ukraine, while enemy attacks on substations pose threats to nuclear power plants, and therefore to nuclear and radiation safety.

"Right now, the attacks are focused on meneurov's power, but the enemy's goal is a full blackout. We are preparing to ensure that all 9 nuclear power units work in winter, this is our way to survive. Therefore, an important task is to protect the nuclear power industry, avoid a blackout of nuclear power plants and ensure nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine, on which global nuclear safety also depends," the minister stressed.

The meeting also reportedly discussed the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP and the possible risks of its next power outage.

The Ukrainian delegation noted the important role of IAEA observation missions for obtaining nuclear and Radiation Safety, which operate not only at ZAES, but also at other nuclear power plants.

