Restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine amid shortage, power outages in 5 regions due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Due to bad weather, more than 100 settlements in 5 regions were de-energized, and throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00 There are restrictions on electricity consumption due to a shortage of electricity in the power system.
In Ukraine, there is a shortage in the energy system during the day, consumption limits are valid from 00:00 to 24:00. Bad weather de-energized more than 100 settlements in 5 regions. This was reported in the NEK "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.
Today, electricity consumption limits are valid in all regions of Ukraine during the day. To comply with the limits of regional power companies , hourly shutdown schedules are used for industrial and domestic consumers
Yesterday, June 5, from 20: 40 due to non-compliance with consumption limits, Ukrenergo, as indicated, was forced to apply emergency shutdowns in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Odessa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions. at 21:35, emergency shutdowns were canceled in Odessa and Ivano-Frankivsk, and at 23: 40 – in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kiev, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Zaporizhia, and Kirovohrad regions. To comply with the limits of regional power companies, hourly shutdown schedules were used.
Emergency Assistance
Yesterday, June 5, at the request of the operator of the Polish energy system, Ukraine received excess electricity from this country from 11:00 to 16:00.
Import and export
Import - during the day from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 25,851 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,649 MW in individual hours. export does not occur and is not expected.
Power outages
Due to weather conditions, more than 100 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv regions were de-energized in the morning.
For other reasons, 462 localities are without power supply . due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. For technological reasons, there is a de-energization in the Sumy region.