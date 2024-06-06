Restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine amid shortage, power outages in 5 regions due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

In Ukraine, there is a shortage in the energy system during the day, consumption limits are valid from 00:00 to 24:00. Bad weather de-energized more than 100 settlements in 5 regions. This was reported in the NEK "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, electricity consumption limits are valid in all regions of Ukraine during the day. To comply with the limits of regional power companies , hourly shutdown schedules are used for industrial and domestic consumers - reported in Ukrenergo.

Yesterday, June 5, from 20: 40 due to non-compliance with consumption limits, Ukrenergo, as indicated, was forced to apply emergency shutdowns in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Odessa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions. at 21:35, emergency shutdowns were canceled in Odessa and Ivano-Frankivsk, and at 23: 40 – in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kiev, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Zaporizhia, and Kirovohrad regions. To comply with the limits of regional power companies, hourly shutdown schedules were used.

Emergency Assistance

Yesterday, June 5, at the request of the operator of the Polish energy system, Ukraine received excess electricity from this country from 11:00 to 16:00.

Import and export

Import - during the day from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 25,851 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,649 MW in individual hours. export does not occur and is not expected.

Power outages



Due to weather conditions, more than 100 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv regions were de-energized in the morning.

For other reasons, 462 localities are without power supply . due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. For technological reasons, there is a de-energization in the Sumy region.