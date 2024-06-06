Restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine amid shortage, power outages in 5 regions due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 17826 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90723 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142070 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146984 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172413 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164037 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148096 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220873 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46971 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65986 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108271 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37425 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 70102 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241766 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207324 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233315 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220383 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 17877 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18409 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24669 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108271 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111980 views
Actual
Restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine amid shortage, power outages in 5 regions due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine amid shortage, power outages in 5 regions due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20698 views

Due to bad weather, more than 100 settlements in 5 regions were de-energized, and throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00 There are restrictions on electricity consumption due to a shortage of electricity in the power system.

In Ukraine, there is a shortage in the energy system during the day, consumption limits are valid from 00:00 to 24:00. Bad weather de-energized more than 100 settlements in 5 regions. This was reported in the NEK "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, electricity consumption limits are valid in all regions of Ukraine during the day. To comply with the limits of regional power companies , hourly shutdown schedules are used for industrial and domestic consumers

- reported in Ukrenergo.

Yesterday, June 5, from 20: 40 due to non-compliance with consumption limits, Ukrenergo,  as indicated, was forced to apply emergency shutdowns in Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Odessa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions. at 21:35, emergency shutdowns were canceled in Odessa and Ivano-Frankivsk, and at 23: 40 – in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kiev, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Zaporizhia, and Kirovohrad regions. To comply with the limits of regional power companies, hourly shutdown schedules were used.

Emergency Assistance

Yesterday, June 5, at the request of the operator of the Polish energy system, Ukraine received excess electricity from this country from 11:00 to 16:00.

Import and export

Import - during the day from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 25,851 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,649 MW in individual hours. export does not occur and is not expected.

Power outages

Due to weather conditions, more than 100 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv regions were de-energized in the morning.

For other reasons, 462 localities are without power supply . due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. For technological reasons, there is a de-energization in the Sumy region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising