Ministry of energy on publication about possible spending a significant part of the day without electricity until winter: "it has signs of ICAO in the interests of Russia"

The Ministry of energy of Ukraine reacted to an article in the Financial Times, which stated that by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity. The agency states that the article of the British Edition "has signs of disinformation and ICAO" in the interests of the Russian Federation. About it UNN reports with reference to the message of the Ministry of energy in Telegram.

On June 5, the British edition of the Financial Times published An Article entitled "Russia has taken out over half of Ukraine's power generation" ("Russia has taken out over half of Ukraine's power generation"), which has signs of an information and psychological operation, is manipulative in nature and promotes the narratives of the enemy - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that the article uses links to anonymous sources in the Ukrainian government. And since the information is not confirmed by official sources, this casts doubt on the accuracy of the information provided.

"The audience should understand that links to anonymous sources without specific confirmations are not reliable information, and conclusions can be manipulative," the Energy Ministry said.

The ministry gave an example that an unnamed representative of the Ukrainian authorities in an article states that "we must prepare for life in the cold and dark." I noted in the Ministry of Energy, "this statement is aimed at spreading fear and panic among the population.

"The article contains false information, which is presented as a fact. In particular, it is stated that on May 31, it was decided to increase electricity tariffs for the population by 2 times. This is a blatant lie and manipulation," the Ministry of energy stressed and reminded that the tariff size has increased by 63% and there is a big difference between 60 and 100%.

The agency also suggests that "in order to give the material the appearance of reliability, the article mixes truthful and false data and contains appeals to the reader's emotions.