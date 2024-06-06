Ministry of energy on publication about possible spending a significant part of the day without electricity until winter: "it has signs of ICAO in the interests of Russia"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3651 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82778 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140996 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146002 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240795 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172218 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163879 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112967 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111427 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41865 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107325 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62134 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240794 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220335 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232859 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219965 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3651 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14534 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21476 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107325 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111427 views
Ministry of energy on publication about possible spending a significant part of the day without electricity until winter: "it has signs of ICAO in the interests of Russia"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21081 views

Ukraine's Energy Ministry denied a Financial Times article claiming that Ukrainians could spend most of the day without electricity by winter, saying it showed signs of disinformation and psychological surgery in Russia's interests.

The Ministry of energy of Ukraine reacted to an article in the Financial Times, which stated that by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity. The agency states that the article of the British Edition  "has signs of disinformation and ICAO" in the interests of the Russian Federation. About it UNN reports with reference to the message of the Ministry of energy in Telegram. 

On June 5, the British edition of the Financial Times published An Article entitled "Russia has taken out over half of Ukraine's power generation" ("Russia has taken out over half of Ukraine's power generation"), which has signs of an information and psychological operation, is manipulative in nature and promotes the narratives of the enemy

- the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that the article uses links to anonymous sources in the Ukrainian government. And since the information is not confirmed by official sources, this casts doubt on the accuracy of the information provided. 

"The audience should understand that links to anonymous sources without specific confirmations are not reliable information, and conclusions can be manipulative," the Energy Ministry said. 

The ministry gave an example that  an unnamed representative of the Ukrainian authorities in an article states that "we must prepare for life in the cold and dark." I noted in the Ministry of Energy,  "this statement is aimed at spreading fear and panic among the population.

"The article contains false information, which is presented as a fact. In particular, it is stated that on May 31, it was decided to increase electricity tariffs for the population by 2 times. This is a blatant lie and manipulation," the Ministry of energy stressed and reminded that the tariff size has increased by 63% and there is a big difference between 60 and 100%. 

 The agency also suggests that "in order to give the material the appearance of reliability, the article mixes truthful and false data and contains appeals to the reader's emotions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
financial-timesFinancial Times
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

