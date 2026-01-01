Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro denied house arrest after hospital discharge

Minister of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, on January 1 rejected the defense's petition for former President Jair Bolsonaro to be transferred to humanitarian house arrest. The politician will remain in custody at the federal police headquarters. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Lawyers filed the petition on the eve of Bolsonaro's discharge from the DF Star hospital in Brasília, where he was after scheduled surgeries. The defense insisted on the need for house arrest due to the defendant's post-operative condition and stated that his health could deteriorate in prison conditions.

Justification of the court decision

Alexandre de Moraes noted that the lawyers did not provide new facts that could change the previous court decisions of November 22 and December 19. The minister emphasized that medical reports indicate an improvement in the former president's condition.

There was no deterioration in the health of Jair Messias Bolsonaro; rather, his clinical condition showed an improvement in the discomfort he felt after undergoing scheduled surgeries, as stated in the report of his own doctors – the minister's decision states.

The court also emphasized that all necessary medical prescriptions can be carried out at the place of detention in the Federal Police Department. Doctors have round-the-clock access to the detainee.

In their appeal, the lawyers referred to a precedent involving former President Fernando Collor, who had previously been granted a similar measure. They asked to keep Bolsonaro in a medical facility until a final decision was made, but the court found these demands unfounded.

