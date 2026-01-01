$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 12666 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 13320 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 13091 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 89344 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 104352 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 39642 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38453 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33875 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27495 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
Publications
Exclusives
Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro denied house arrest after hospital discharge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes rejected the defense's request for former President Jair Bolsonaro to be placed under house arrest. The politician will remain in custody, as the court found no new facts to change previous decisions, and medical reports indicate an improvement in his condition.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro denied house arrest after hospital discharge

Minister of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, on January 1 rejected the defense's petition for former President Jair Bolsonaro to be transferred to humanitarian house arrest. The politician will remain in custody at the federal police headquarters. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Lawyers filed the petition on the eve of Bolsonaro's discharge from the DF Star hospital in Brasília, where he was after scheduled surgeries. The defense insisted on the need for house arrest due to the defendant's post-operative condition and stated that his health could deteriorate in prison conditions.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro undergoes third surgery for hiccups31.12.25, 11:00 • 2748 views

Justification of the court decision

Alexandre de Moraes noted that the lawyers did not provide new facts that could change the previous court decisions of November 22 and December 19. The minister emphasized that medical reports indicate an improvement in the former president's condition.

There was no deterioration in the health of Jair Messias Bolsonaro; rather, his clinical condition showed an improvement in the discomfort he felt after undergoing scheduled surgeries, as stated in the report of his own doctors 

– the minister's decision states.

The court also emphasized that all necessary medical prescriptions can be carried out at the place of detention in the Federal Police Department. Doctors have round-the-clock access to the detainee.

In their appeal, the lawyers referred to a precedent involving former President Fernando Collor, who had previously been granted a similar measure. They asked to keep Bolsonaro in a medical facility until a final decision was made, but the court found these demands unfounded.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup26.11.25, 09:54 • 2569 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brazil