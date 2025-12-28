$41.930.00
Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro underwent a medical procedure to treat severe hiccups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a medical procedure to treat hiccups, which involved blocking the phrenic nerve. He also underwent surgery to remove a hernia, which is a consequence of a stab wound in 2018.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro underwent a medical procedure to treat severe hiccups

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a medical procedure at a Brasília hospital on Saturday afternoon to treat persistent hiccups. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

"The intervention, which his medical team called successful at a Saturday press conference, involved blocking the phrenic nerve, which runs from the neck to the diaphragm. Saturday's procedure was performed on Bolsonaro's right side. A second procedure is scheduled for Monday to block the same nerve on the opposite side," the publication writes.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro also underwent surgery to remove a hernia, a consequence of a stab wound to the abdomen he sustained during the 2018 presidential campaign.

"According to his medical team, the procedure went without complications. In a statement before Thursday's surgery, he endorsed his son Flávio's bid for the 2026 presidential election," Bloomberg emphasizes.

Bolsonaro is currently in prison after the country's Supreme Court found him guilty of attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Brazil ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to begin serving a 27-year prison sentence for conspiring to organize a military coup. Bolsonaro's lawyer plans to appeal, citing the court's divided decision.

Alla Kiosak

