An illegal scheme worth over UAH 150 million, linked to Shufrych, was exposed in Zakarpattia

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a large-scale scheme, linked to MP Nestor Shufrych, involving the illegal use of forest land in the Uzhhorod forestry. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a large-scale scheme of illegal use of forest land in the Uzhhorod forestry, where a hotel and recreational complex operated, has been uncovered. - the statement reads.

The investigation established that one of the ultimate beneficiaries of the complex is the 59-year-old People's Deputy from the banned political party OPZZh, suspected of treason and financing the Russian Guard, who is currently in custody. He controlled the complex's activities through proxies and his former assistant - the head of controlled enterprises and the director of the recreational complex.

It was established that the former assistant organized the unauthorized occupation of over 2.4 hectares of forest land, on which buildings, gazebos, a sports ground, and other facilities were built without permits. In total, over 8.5 hectares of state land were used for purposes other than their intended use.

The complex actively conducted commercial activities, advertised services online - accommodation, event organization, fishing, gazebo rental, and sports activities. At the same time, there were no documents for land use, no lease agreements were concluded, no taxes were paid, and no special permits for the use of forest resources were obtained.

Suspicion was reported to:

the former assistant to the MP for unauthorized occupation of land and construction (Part 1, Part 3 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code);

the head of the Uzhhorod forestry, who is also a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, for official negligence with grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code).

According to UNN sources, this refers to the assistant of MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason.

The investigation established that the official knew about the illegal use of the plots but did not take measures to stop the violations and did not inform the authorized bodies, which allowed the enterprises to use state lands free of charge for a long time. Experts estimated the value of the illegally occupied plots at over UAH 150 million.

Recall

The court extended the detention of People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych until March 13, 2026, with a bail of UAH 33 million. His assistant's house arrest was extended until the same date.