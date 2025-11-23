COP30 Summit in Brazil ends in compromise without key decisions

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
05:09 PM • 8074 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 12467 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 10742 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 11397 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 12706 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 13051 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 13883 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30487 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44140 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67416 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
98%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela, led by a Russian general - BudanovNovember 23, 10:28 AM • 8610 views
About 200,000 Ukrainians in the US at high risk due to Trump administration's delay - ReutersNovember 23, 10:40 AM • 7832 views
Witkoff and Rubio arrive in Geneva for peace plan discussions - MediaNovember 23, 10:49 AM • 6138 views
Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - mediaNovember 23, 11:17 AM • 4868 views
Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the targetVideo03:49 PM • 3628 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30487 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 101730 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 73274 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 78383 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 85060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 26982 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 36824 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 39236 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 101739 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 58110 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
FGM-148 Javelin
Film
The Guardian

COP30 Summit in Brazil ends in compromise without key decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1726 views

The UN climate change summit COP30 in Belém ended in a compromise, failing to meet most of the countries' demands. Wealthy nations pledged to triple financial aid for adaptation to global warming.

COP30 Summit in Brazil ends in compromise without key decisions

The UN climate change summit COP30 in Belém concluded with a compromise that failed to meet most countries' demands, apart from a promise by wealthy nations to triple financial aid for adaptation to global warming. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for a "roadmap" to phase out fossil fuels, but wealthy oil-producing countries blocked specific commitments, leaving the plan voluntary.

Nearly three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions come from coal, oil, and gas, and demand for them is projected to grow until 2050. COP30 did not strengthen emissions reduction targets or regulate fossil fuel control.

Fire breaks out at COP30 climate summit venue in Brazil20.11.25, 20:50 • 3675 views

China and other countries presented clean energy technologies, and Brazil emphasized the importance of preserving the Amazon rainforest and protecting the rights of indigenous peoples. Approximately $9.5 billion was announced for forestry, but a roadmap for zero deforestation by 2030 remained unagreed.

The final document sidelined emissions targets, leaving many issues unresolved.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva pressures COP30 to accelerate climate talks19.11.25, 20:59 • 3839 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Reuters
United Nations
Brazil
China