COP30 Summit in Brazil ends in compromise without key decisions

The UN climate change summit COP30 in Belém concluded with a compromise that failed to meet most countries' demands, apart from a promise by wealthy nations to triple financial aid for adaptation to global warming. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for a "roadmap" to phase out fossil fuels, but wealthy oil-producing countries blocked specific commitments, leaving the plan voluntary.

Nearly three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions come from coal, oil, and gas, and demand for them is projected to grow until 2050. COP30 did not strengthen emissions reduction targets or regulate fossil fuel control.

China and other countries presented clean energy technologies, and Brazil emphasized the importance of preserving the Amazon rainforest and protecting the rights of indigenous peoples. Approximately $9.5 billion was announced for forestry, but a roadmap for zero deforestation by 2030 remained unagreed.

The final document sidelined emissions targets, leaving many issues unresolved.

