Brazilian President Lula da Silva pressures COP30 to accelerate climate talks

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
06:10 PM • 12202 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 19611 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 21592 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30853 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 19802 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15237 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15395 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16282 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21889 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18784 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 28950 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31729 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it aboutNovember 19, 12:37 PM • 3970 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20600 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers02:27 PM • 11703 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30842 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20732 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31854 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 44305 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 44194 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 35775 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 34096 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 35140 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 52061 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44575 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-101
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times

Brazilian President Lula da Silva pressures COP30 to accelerate climate talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

The President of Brazil is stepping up pressure on COP30 summit participants for a quick breakthrough in climate agreement negotiations. He plans personal meetings with key negotiators to resolve contentious issues, including the phasing out of fossil fuels and climate finance.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva pressures COP30 to accelerate climate talks

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is intensifying pressure on COP30 summit participants, pushing for the quickest possible breakthrough in climate agreement negotiations. On the sidelines of the conference in Belém, he plans personal meetings with key negotiators to move forward on the most contentious issues – from phasing out fossil fuels to financing climate action. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The UN summit, now in its second week and bringing together nearly 200 countries, is expected to give new impetus to global efforts to curb climate change. However, the negotiations are taking place without the participation of the United States, "the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases." Brazil aims to avoid the delays of previous conferences and wants to adopt the main package of agreements as early as Wednesday, leaving complex issues for Friday.

China takes center stage in climate diplomacy due to US absence at COP30 – Reuters15.11.25, 12:08 • 4152 views

A fresh draft agreement was expected to appear early Wednesday morning, but as of late morning, the document had not been released. The first version, presented on Tuesday, only exacerbated disputes by offering several conflicting scenarios.

Brazilian officials confirmed that Lula's return to COP30 gave the negotiations "new political momentum." He is scheduled to meet with key negotiators and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Denmark overtakes Britain as the world's most ambitious country on climate17.11.25, 20:59 • 3562 views

Brazil, along with about 80 countries, is pushing for commitments that would stimulate the implementation of COP28 agreements on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

However, as COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago stated on Tuesday, the proposal to create a roadmap for this transition is currently being rejected by other participants.

Indigenous protest blocks main entrance to COP30 in Brazil14.11.25, 20:29 • 5528 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
António Guterres
Reuters
United Nations
Brazil
Denmark
Great Britain
China
United States