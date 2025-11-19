Brazilian President Lula da Silva pressures COP30 to accelerate climate talks

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is intensifying pressure on COP30 summit participants, pushing for the quickest possible breakthrough in climate agreement negotiations. On the sidelines of the conference in Belém, he plans personal meetings with key negotiators to move forward on the most contentious issues – from phasing out fossil fuels to financing climate action. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The UN summit, now in its second week and bringing together nearly 200 countries, is expected to give new impetus to global efforts to curb climate change. However, the negotiations are taking place without the participation of the United States, "the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases." Brazil aims to avoid the delays of previous conferences and wants to adopt the main package of agreements as early as Wednesday, leaving complex issues for Friday.

China takes center stage in climate diplomacy due to US absence at COP30 – Reuters

A fresh draft agreement was expected to appear early Wednesday morning, but as of late morning, the document had not been released. The first version, presented on Tuesday, only exacerbated disputes by offering several conflicting scenarios.

Brazilian officials confirmed that Lula's return to COP30 gave the negotiations "new political momentum." He is scheduled to meet with key negotiators and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Denmark overtakes Britain as the world's most ambitious country on climate

Brazil, along with about 80 countries, is pushing for commitments that would stimulate the implementation of COP28 agreements on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

However, as COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago stated on Tuesday, the proposal to create a roadmap for this transition is currently being rejected by other participants.

Indigenous protest blocks main entrance to COP30 in Brazil