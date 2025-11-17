Denmark overtakes Britain as the world's most ambitious country on climate

The UK is no longer the most ambitious country in the world regarding CO2 emission reductions in the fight against climate change over the next decade, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Danish Climate Minister Lars Aagaard announced on Monday that his government would introduce a binding target to cut emissions by 82% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. This is one percentage point higher than the target set by the UK earlier this year.

And ultimately, this figure could be even higher. The Danish government stated that the target would be set "as a point estimate in the range of 82 to 85 percent." The statement said it was prepared to allocate 4 billion kroner (about $620 million) annually to achieve it.

"It is very important in our time to send a bold and clear signal," he said at a press conference at the COP30 climate conference in the Brazilian city of Belém. "Too much in this world is moving in the wrong direction. In Denmark, we will continue to demonstrate that ambitious climate action can go hand in hand with a competitive economy and strong social cohesion."

The publication notes that Denmark is one of the most progressive EU countries on climate change, having reoriented its economy towards the use of clean technologies. In comparison, the EU has submitted a commitment to the UN to reduce the bloc's emissions by 66.3–72.5%. Other major economies, such as India and Saudi Arabia, have not yet submitted updated targets.