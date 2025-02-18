A cargo of cocaine worth $15 million was caught from the sea near Gdansk, Poland

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52038 views
February 28, 02:05 AM • 106421 views
05:35 AM • 63310 views
05:48 AM • 24333 views
09:03 AM • 49190 views
09:20 AM • 89727 views
06:23 AM • 111615 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149706 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 140578 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173053 views
09:59 AM • 21118 views
09:03 AM • 49190 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 132974 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134866 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163299 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23641 views

A batch of cocaine worth $15 million was found in the Gulf of Gdansk. 7 locals were detained who were trying to smuggle about 100 kg of drugs from South America.

Polish border guards found full bags of cocaine at the bottom of the Gdansk Bay. Its value on the black market is estimated at 60 million zlotys (about $15 million), UNN reports citing RMF24.

Details

It is noted that 7 people aged 36 to 50 were detained in the case. The suspects are six men and one woman. All of them are residents of the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Border guards regularly check the waters of the Gulf of Gdańsk as part of their tasks related to the protection of critical infrastructure. It was they who noticed the unusual navigation of civilian vessels. ...Investigators found that the gang had probably smuggled about 100 kg of cocaine from a South American country and then wanted to sell the drugs in Poland,

- the statement said.

According to the newspaper, the detainees now face a sentence of 3 to 20 years in prison.

Recall

In January, at least 39 people were killed in armed clashes between illegal armed groups in Colombia. The tragedy occurred in the border region of Norte de Santander, where conflicts related to the control of drug trafficking have erupted.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
colombiaColombia
venezuelaVenezuela
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising