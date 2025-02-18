A cargo of cocaine worth $15 million was caught from the sea near Gdansk, Poland

Polish border guards found full bags of cocaine at the bottom of the Gdansk Bay. Its value on the black market is estimated at 60 million zlotys (about $15 million), UNN reports citing RMF24.

Details

It is noted that 7 people aged 36 to 50 were detained in the case. The suspects are six men and one woman. All of them are residents of the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Border guards regularly check the waters of the Gulf of Gdańsk as part of their tasks related to the protection of critical infrastructure. It was they who noticed the unusual navigation of civilian vessels. ...Investigators found that the gang had probably smuggled about 100 kg of cocaine from a South American country and then wanted to sell the drugs in Poland, - the statement said.

According to the newspaper, the detainees now face a sentence of 3 to 20 years in prison.

Recall

In January, at least 39 people were killed in armed clashes between illegal armed groups in Colombia. The tragedy occurred in the border region of Norte de Santander, where conflicts related to the control of drug trafficking have erupted.