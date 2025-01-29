Trump prepares to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 1 - Reuters

US President Donald Trump continues to plan to impose new duties on imports from Canada and Mexico. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, February 1 remains the final deadline for the 25% tariffs to be applied unless Canada and Mexico take steps to reduce the flow of illegal migrants and drugs, including fentanyl, to the United States.

Since taking office, Trump has indicated that this will be a response to the lack of cooperation on border security. The administration is also actively monitoring the situation with China, where there are plans to impose a 10% duty due to the country's involvement in the fentanyl trade.

In a recent diplomatic conversation, Trump succeeded in a deal with Colombia to demand the deportation of illegal immigrants using military aircraft, after the threat of tariffs forced the two presidents to agree on new terms.

