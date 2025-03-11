Mykhailiuk received a championship ring from the NBA for the title won with the "Boston"
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk received an NBA championship ring for the title won with the "Boston" last season. The award ceremony took place before the game between the "Utah Jazz" and the "Boston Celtics", where a tribute video about the Ukrainian was shown.
In honor of the Ukrainian, a small tribute video dedicated to the performances of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk was shown on the big screen.
Ukrainian defender Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk received an NBA championship ring for the title won with Boston last season.
This happened before the start of the away game of the NBA regular season against his Utah Jazz versus the Boston Celtics.
On the big screen, at the moment of the ceremony, a tribute video dedicated to Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk's performances was shown. Later, the Celtics players presented Sviatoslav with the ring.
In the current season, Mykhailiuk averages 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Last season, the Ukrainian basketball player played 41 games for his club. On average, in 10 minutes on the court, he scored 4.0 points, made 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
