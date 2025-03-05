LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 points
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 career points. The record was set during a game against the New Orleans, which ended in a victory of 136-115.
"On Tuesday evening, James became the first player to score 50,000 points combined in the regular season and postseason," the publication writes.
It is noted that he reached this milestone with a three-point shot in the game between the "Los Angeles Lakers" and "New Orleans," which ended in a victory with a score of 136-115.
Before the game against "New Orleans," the player needed just 18 points to reach this milestone, which he successfully achieved by making a shot from a pass by Doncic in the middle of the first quarter. Karim Abdul-Jabbar ranks second in this statistic (44,149). Karl Malone is in third place (41,689).
James is already the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, both in the regular season and in the playoffs, for his career.
Additionally, the game against "New Orleans" was James's 1547th, which is third among such achievements in NBA history. The first place is held by Robert Parish - 1611 games.
