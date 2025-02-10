Ukrainian team wins first victory at the Invictus Games in basketball

The Ukrainian national team began its performances at the Invictus Games with a victory. This is reported by the Ukrainian team of the Invictus Games, UNN reports.

Details

In the first round of the wheelchair basketball qualifying tournament, the Ukrainian national team met the Colombian team.

The match ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of Ukraine.

The team consisted of: Viktor Dykyi, Arsen Riaboshapka, Oleksandr Andrienko, Kostiantyn Kopelyuk, Ilya Gaiduk, Oleksiy Tyunin, Roman Poltavets, Valeriy Odaynik, Denys Smolnikov, Anatoliy Birko and Yaroslav Sharkyi.

The project "Development of Sports for War Veterans" is being implemented by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs as part of the National Strategy for Creating Barrier-Free Space initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska. The initiative is supported by Stratcom Ukraine, the PZh Initiatives Center and the Invictus Games Ukraine NGO.

