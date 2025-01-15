Brovary provides free training for military: how the professional adaptation program for veterans works

In Brovary, military personnel, veterans and their families can take free professional adaptation courses thanks to a government program. Maryna Kislitsyna, deputy head of the department, head of the department for veteran policy of the Brovary City Council, told this in an exclusive commentary, UNN reports.

The professional adaptation program has been in place since 2017. It provides social and professional adaptation for people who are discharged or released from military service, including war veterans, people with special services to the Motherland, their families, and families of fallen military personnel.

Courses to choose from: from driving to English

Program participants can choose their own courses. These can be driving, English, advanced training, or any other courses. Once every three years, they are eligible to apply for a refresher course. The goal of the program is to facilitate employment, but often training is also used for personal development - said Maryna Kislitsyna.

In 2024, 14 Brovary residents completed their studies under this program: seven of them took driver's courses, six learned English, and one participant upgraded their skills.

How is the program funded?

The program is financed from the state budget, and the amount of funds allocated depends on the number of applications. In 2024, the amount of compensation for training one person was 14,356 hryvnias. Despite the fact that the cost of courses often exceeds this amount, course owners, including driving schools and English language schools, meet the needs and provide discounts for program participants.

"This is a segment of the population that we always want to help. Our partners have been working with us for many years, they teach well, and the program participants are very satisfied," added Marina Kislitsyna.

Popularity and demand

The program is very popular among the military and veterans. For 2025, 15 people have already been registered to take the course.

"Every year more and more people apply to us. This demonstrates the importance of such programs, as they not only help to acquire new professional skills, but also support veterans in the process of integration into civilian life," Kislitsyna emphasized.

Free courses for military personnel in Brovary are an example of the effective work of the state program for professional adaptation. It enables veterans to gain new knowledge, adapt to civilian life, and secure new professional prospects.

Add

Brovary also has a diving rehabilitation program. Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs defending Ukraine from Russian invaders, family members of the victims, internally displaced persons and veterans are trained in diving for free.