Brovary provides free training for military: how the professional adaptation program for veterans works

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123246 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113598 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121621 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107451 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150838 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135094 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104434 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111549 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109304 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150828 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169719 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109304 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128900 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146564 views
Actual
Brovary provides free training for military: how the professional adaptation program for veterans works

Brovary provides free training for military: how the professional adaptation program for veterans works

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28572 views

Brovary has a state program of free vocational training for military personnel and veterans. Participants can choose from driving, English, or advanced training courses with compensation of up to UAH 14,356.

In Brovary, military personnel, veterans and their families can take free professional adaptation courses thanks to a government program. Maryna Kislitsyna, deputy head of the department, head of the department for veteran policy of the Brovary City Council, told this in an exclusive commentary, UNN reports.

The professional adaptation program has been in place since 2017. It provides social and professional adaptation for people who are discharged or released from military service, including war veterans, people with special services to the Motherland, their families, and families of fallen military personnel.

Courses to choose from: from driving to English

Program participants can choose their own courses. These can be driving, English, advanced training, or any other courses. Once every three years, they are eligible to apply for a refresher course. The goal of the program is to facilitate employment, but often training is also used for personal development

- said Maryna Kislitsyna.

In 2024, 14 Brovary residents completed their studies under this program: seven of them took driver's courses, six learned English, and one participant upgraded their skills.

How is the program funded?

The program is financed from the state budget, and the amount of funds allocated depends on the number of applications. In 2024, the amount of compensation for training one person was 14,356 hryvnias. Despite the fact that the cost of courses often exceeds this amount, course owners, including driving schools and English language schools, meet the needs and provide discounts for program participants.

"This is a segment of the population that we always want to help. Our partners have been working with us for many years, they teach well, and the program participants are very satisfied," added Marina Kislitsyna.

Popularity and demand

The program is very popular among the military and veterans. For 2025, 15 people have already been registered to take the course.

"Every year more and more people apply to us. This demonstrates the importance of such programs, as they not only help to acquire new professional skills, but also support veterans in the process of integration into civilian life," Kislitsyna emphasized.

Free courses for military personnel in Brovary are an example of the effective work of the state program for professional adaptation. It enables veterans to gain new knowledge, adapt to civilian life, and secure new professional prospects.

Add

Brovary also has a diving rehabilitation program. Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs defending Ukraine from Russian invaders, family members of the victims, internally displaced persons and veterans are trained in diving for free.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising