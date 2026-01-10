$42.990.27
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Trump demands $100 billion investment in Venezuelan oil: Exxon calls the country "uninvestable"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Donald Trump has called on oil companies to invest $100 billion in Venezuela, but Exxon considers the country uninvestable due to a lack of legal guarantees. The US plans to control the distribution of revenues from Venezuelan oil.

Trump demands $100 billion investment in Venezuelan oil: Exxon calls the country "uninvestable"

During a Friday meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump called on oil industry leaders to invest at least $100 billion in restoring Venezuela's energy infrastructure. Despite Washington's ambitious plans, executives of major corporations expressed caution, citing a lack of legal guarantees. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The most resonant statement came from Exxon CEO Darren Woods. He reminded that the Venezuelan government had twice confiscated the company's assets, and the total debt to Exxon amounts to about $12 billion.

“As of today, it is not suitable for investment. Our third return to this market will require significant changes in the legal system and commercial structures compared to what we have seen historically,”

- Woods emphasized.

Trump's Plan to Control Resources

Donald Trump emphasized that his administration plans to personally control the distribution of revenues from Venezuelan oil. He assured investors that they would deal exclusively with the US government, not with Caracas.

Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace Prize09.01.26, 23:32 • 2350 views

In addition to American Chevron and ConocoPhillips (to which Venezuela owes $9 billion), representatives of European Repsol, Eni, and Shell were present at the meeting.

Although no company made immediate financial commitments, Trump expressed confidence that capital would arrive "very quickly." Currently, only Chevron continues limited operations in the country, while other players are awaiting new hydrocarbon laws that the White House, in cooperation with the Venezuelan transitional authorities, promises to develop.

Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tanker09.01.26, 22:57 • 2408 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Electricity
Venezuela
United States