Boeing St. Louis plant workers end 102-day strike

Workers at the Boeing plant in the St. Louis area voted to accept the company's latest five-year contract offer, ending the longest strike at an aircraft factory since 1948. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

"3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union will begin returning to work on the evening of November 16. After rejecting four previous offers, workers agreed to terms that include a 24% average wage increase and a $6,000 signing bonus," the publication writes.

The strike, which began on August 4, was the second longest in Boeing's 106-year history. It disrupted the production of military aircraft, such as the F-15EX fighter jet. During the shutdown, hourly factory workers lost thousands of dollars in wages, as well as company-sponsored health insurance.

We are pleased with the results and look forward to having our entire team back at work on November 17 to support our customers. – Boeing said in a statement.

American aviation giant Boeing reported a loss of $5.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025. The main reason was additional costs associated with the delay in certification of the new 777X aircraft, which is to become the company's flagship in the long-haul airliner segment.