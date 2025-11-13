Boeing St. Louis plant workers end 102-day strike

$42.040.02
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
06:55 PM • 11350 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 27228 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 62414 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 39105 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 38428 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 78809 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46063 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39508 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37492 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM • 27209 views
"We are looking for a balance between the front and the rear": Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of expanding mobilizationNovember 13, 02:07 PM • 15469 views
Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - BildNovember 13, 02:27 PM • 5560 views
"They imagine Isaia, then Kiton...": Matviy Bidnyi told what suits he wearsNovember 13, 03:07 PM • 2938 views
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises06:39 PM • 12408 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 62387 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 78788 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 59341 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 47694 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 104597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Sudan
Italy
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 55470 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 55390 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 45187 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 83548 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 83102 views
Boeing St. Louis plant workers end 102-day strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

Workers at the Boeing plant in St. Louis voted to accept the company's offer, ending the longest strike at an aircraft factory since 1948. This includes a 24% average wage increase and a $6,000 bonus.

Boeing St. Louis plant workers end 102-day strike

Workers at the Boeing plant in the St. Louis area voted to accept the company's latest five-year contract offer, ending the longest strike at an aircraft factory since 1948. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

"3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union will begin returning to work on the evening of November 16. After rejecting four previous offers, workers agreed to terms that include a 24% average wage increase and a $6,000 signing bonus," the publication writes.

The strike, which began on August 4, was the second longest in Boeing's 106-year history. It disrupted the production of military aircraft, such as the F-15EX fighter jet. During the shutdown, hourly factory workers lost thousands of dollars in wages, as well as company-sponsored health insurance.

We are pleased with the results and look forward to having our entire team back at work on November 17 to support our customers.

– Boeing said in a statement.

Recall

American aviation giant Boeing reported a loss of $5.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025. The main reason was additional costs associated with the delay in certification of the new 777X aircraft, which is to become the company's flagship in the long-haul airliner segment.

