Trump invited Erdogan to talk about trade and "big deals" on planes

US President Donald Trump said he was pleased to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House on September 25 to discuss trade and "big deals" on aircraft. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

I am pleased to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House on September 25. We are working on many trade and military deals with the President, including a large-scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a big deal on F-16s, and continued negotiations on F-35s, which we hope will conclude positively. - Trump wrote.

He added that he and Erdoğan "always had a very good relationship" and looks forward to seeing him at the White House.

Recall

