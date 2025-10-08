Pentagon chief Hegseth approved new generation fighter project for US Navy

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has approved the launch of the F/A-XX new generation fighter development program for the United States Navy. This is one of the largest defense projects in recent years, designed to guarantee the air superiority of the American fleet over China. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources of the news agency, last Friday a decision was made to start selecting a company that will produce the new fighter. The winner's name may be announced as early as this week.

Two leading American defense concerns, Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman Corp., are participating in the competition. One of them will receive a contract for the development of a new carrier-based aircraft that will replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, which has been in service since the 1990s.

The future F/A-XX is to become a sixth-generation fighter with improved stealth technology, longer flight range, and the ability to operate in conjunction with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The program's progress was hampered for several months due to budget disputes between the Pentagon and Congress. The Department of Defense requested $74 million for the initial development phase, while some officials proposed postponing the project for several years.

However, Congress insisted on accelerating the work - this year's budget includes $750 million, and another $1.4 billion is planned for 2026.

According to analysts, the contract value could reach tens of billions of dollars, similar to the F-35 program.

Although the US Navy plans to purchase more than 270 F-35C aircraft for aircraft carriers, Lockheed Martin, which produces this model, is not participating in the new tender.

Serial production of the F/A-XX is expected to begin in the 2030s, and the current Super Hornets will remain in service until approximately the 2040s.

