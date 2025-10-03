Trump announced "big plans" for 2026, mentioning Democrats' "craziness"

79-year-old Donald Trump said in an interview that he has significant plans for 2026, and among them a weighty goal will be the task of "survival," reports UNN with reference to One America News Network and Independent.

Donald Trump told One America News Network that one of his key plans will be to "survive" 2026. But the head of state also has "big plans" for 2026.

Regarding the issue of "survival," Trump accused "crazy Democrats" of dangerous political rhetoric. The remarks came after a recent surge in political violence, including the murders of Charlie Kirk. In this context, the shooting during the 2024 US election campaign should also be mentioned.

It should also be added that rumors about the Republican president's probable "poor" health have been circulating for a long time.

Madeleine Dean, an American lawyer and politician who serves as a US congresswoman, described Trump as "unbalanced" and "sick" after his incoherent speech in Quantico.

