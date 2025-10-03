$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
04:00 PM • 4484 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
02:35 PM • 10324 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 20845 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 17276 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 31869 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 19891 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19921 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16323 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 22585 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mikheil Saakashvili
Andriy Yermak
Andrii Matiukha
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system

Trump announced "big plans" for 2026, mentioning Democrats' "craziness"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Donald Trump and his eerie irony: the US president said in a new interview that part of his "big plans" for the 2026 midterm elections is to "survive."

Trump announced "big plans" for 2026, mentioning Democrats' "craziness"

79-year-old Donald Trump said in an interview that he has significant plans for 2026, and among them a weighty goal will be the task of "survival," reports UNN with reference to One America News Network and Independent.

Details

Donald Trump told One America News Network that one of his key plans will be to "survive" 2026. But the head of state also has "big plans" for 2026.

Regarding the issue of "survival," Trump accused "crazy Democrats" of dangerous political rhetoric. The remarks came after a recent surge in political violence, including the murders of Charlie Kirk. In this context, the shooting during the 2024 US election campaign should also be mentioned.

It should also be added that rumors about the Republican president's probable "poor" health have been circulating for a long time.

Madeleine Dean, an American lawyer and politician who serves as a US congresswoman, described Trump as "unbalanced" and "sick" after his incoherent speech in Quantico.

Recall

Trump set a new deadline for the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas regarding the war with Israel.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States