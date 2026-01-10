Boeing 737 MAX 10 approved for second phase of testing despite technical issues

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed the largest model of the 737 MAX family - the MAX 10 version - to proceed to the second phase of certification flight tests. This is an important step for Boeing, as the program faces multi-year delays. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the progress, a key issue with the engine de-icing system remains unresolved. This defect is also hindering the certification of the smallest MAX 7 model, which the FAA has not yet approved for the next testing phase.

It is critically important for Boeing to bring the MAX 10 to market to compete with the Airbus A321neo. The company's order book already includes over 1,200 aircraft of this modification. In particular, this week, Alaska Airlines ordered 105 units, expecting to begin operations this year.

Economic significance and production

Industry analysts emphasize that the success of the MAX 10 is crucial for Boeing's financial stability.

In October, the FAA allowed the company to increase the production rate of the 737 MAX from 38 to 42 aircraft per month.

However, full launch of the lines at the Everett plant is not possible until the final type certificate is obtained.

The second phase of testing will focus on checking avionics, power plants, and structural elements. Official representatives of Boeing and the FAA are currently refraining from commenting on the exact timing of the campaign's completion.

