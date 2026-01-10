Boeing 737 MAX 10 approved for second phase of testing despite technical issues

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
January 9, 08:32 PM • 8078 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 17737 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 23157 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 23522 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20350 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19359 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14067 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13241 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9566 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13195 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
80%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: Russia's main tactic is to try to completely "turn off" citiesJanuary 9, 06:05 PM • 2900 views
IAEA called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia NPPJanuary 9, 06:25 PM • 3142 views
Kyiv to switch to scheduled power outages by end of day - SvyrydenkoJanuary 9, 06:48 PM • 3056 views
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM • 3540 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM • 7416 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 61718 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 89664 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 63137 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 85284 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107165 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
John Healey
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 59784 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 62476 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 83835 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 102201 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 142750 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Boeing 737 MAX 10 approved for second phase of testing despite technical issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The US Federal Aviation Administration has allowed the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to proceed to the second phase of certification flight tests. However, a key issue with the engine de-icing system remains unresolved.

Boeing 737 MAX 10 approved for second phase of testing despite technical issues

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed the largest model of the 737 MAX family - the MAX 10 version - to proceed to the second phase of certification flight tests. This is an important step for Boeing, as the program faces multi-year delays. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the progress, a key issue with the engine de-icing system remains unresolved. This defect is also hindering the certification of the smallest MAX 7 model, which the FAA has not yet approved for the next testing phase.

Pentagon signs $8.6 billion contract with Boeing to supply F-15 fighters to Israel30.12.25, 02:52 • 8049 views

It is critically important for Boeing to bring the MAX 10 to market to compete with the Airbus A321neo. The company's order book already includes over 1,200 aircraft of this modification. In particular, this week, Alaska Airlines ordered 105 units, expecting to begin operations this year.

Economic significance and production

Industry analysts emphasize that the success of the MAX 10 is crucial for Boeing's financial stability.

In October, the FAA allowed the company to increase the production rate of the 737 MAX from 38 to 42 aircraft per month.

However, full launch of the lines at the Everett plant is not possible until the final type certificate is obtained.

The second phase of testing will focus on checking avionics, power plants, and structural elements. Official representatives of Boeing and the FAA are currently refraining from commenting on the exact timing of the campaign's completion. 

Airbus exceeded its annual aircraft delivery plan in 202503.01.26, 23:10 • 12633 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Boeing 737 MAX
Federal Aviation Administration
Boeing
Reuters