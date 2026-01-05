Russians attacked a medical facility in Kyiv: one dead and injured - SES

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 16347 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 30408 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 51140 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 36696 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 48128 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 54853 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 60094 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56329 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51430 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66920 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.1m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfallJanuary 4, 06:35 PM • 5978 views
Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attackVideoJanuary 4, 06:50 PM • 10777 views
Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime MinisterJanuary 4, 07:05 PM • 3526 views
Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"January 4, 07:24 PM • 3076 views
Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directionsJanuary 4, 08:17 PM • 4982 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 97517 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 116169 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 125261 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 261110 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 197044 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Tyson Fury
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Iran
Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 14868 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 12889 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 14602 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 24576 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 71661 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Gold

Russians attacked a medical facility in Kyiv: one dead and injured - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Kyiv on January 5, one person died and three were injured in a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district. A shell hit a four-story building where an inpatient department with patients was operating.

Russians attacked a medical facility in Kyiv: one dead and injured - SES

On the night of January 5, Russian troops attacked Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district. According to official data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the attack, writes UNN.

Details

An enemy shell hit a four-story medical building at the level of the second floor. At that time, a stationary department with patients was operating in the premises. Rescuers who arrived at the scene quickly extinguished the fire and began search and rescue operations.

During the inspection of the damaged premises, the body of one deceased person was found. 25 people, including patients and staff of the institution, were urgently evacuated from the building.

Three victims are receiving necessary medical care. Emergency services and law enforcement officers continue to work at the site of the hit to record another crime against the capital's civilian infrastructure. 

Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA05.01.26, 05:34 • 2714 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv