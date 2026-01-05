Russians attacked a medical facility in Kyiv: one dead and injured - SES

On the night of January 5, Russian troops attacked Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district. According to official data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the attack, writes UNN.

An enemy shell hit a four-story medical building at the level of the second floor. At that time, a stationary department with patients was operating in the premises. Rescuers who arrived at the scene quickly extinguished the fire and began search and rescue operations.

During the inspection of the damaged premises, the body of one deceased person was found. 25 people, including patients and staff of the institution, were urgently evacuated from the building.

Three victims are receiving necessary medical care. Emergency services and law enforcement officers continue to work at the site of the hit to record another crime against the capital's civilian infrastructure.

