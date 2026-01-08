$42.720.15
Fox News

Trump's team prepares for a deal to strengthen US influence in Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Trump's team is preparing potential deals to strengthen US influence in Greenland, including mineral extraction. Denmark, which controls the island, refuses to sell but offers to strengthen the US military and economic presence.

Trump's team prepares for a deal to strengthen US influence in Greenland

The administration of Donald Trump has once again intensified discussions about the future of Greenland, considering various options to strengthen US influence on the island. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, Trump's team is preparing to conclude potential agreements that could give the US greater influence in Greenland. This includes projects for the extraction of rare earth minerals, hydroelectric power plants, and other business initiatives.

A sudden flurry of public comments about the seizure of Greenland in the days after the US operation to capture former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on January 3 once again made the issue a top priority. On Tuesday, the White House said it did not rule out military action, while European leaders issued an unprecedented warning to deter Washington from attempting to seize territory from a NATO ally.

- the publication writes.

At the same time, according to the publication, the use of force to seize the island is not seriously considered. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said that the US president has long spoken about the idea of acquiring Greenland.

President Trump has been talking about the United States acquiring Greenland for over a year — even before taking office this term.

 - the official emphasized.

Denmark, which has controlled Greenland since 1953, refuses to hand over the island to the US and has previously rejected Trump's offer to buy it. At the same time, Copenhagen offered to strengthen the US military and economic presence on the island, but these ideas did not satisfy Washington.

We are not considering a military operation in Greenland.

 - said the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Roger Wicker.

Instead, the idea of buying the island is still on the agenda.

His team is now discussing what a potential purchase would look like.

 - says White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Next week, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland are scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington to discuss the situation.

The next two weeks will be critical.

 - said Lars-Kristian Brask, deputy chairman of the Danish Foreign Policy Committee.

Trump cited increased naval and other activity around Greenland by China and Russia to justify his calls for US control. Danish and Greenlandic officials argue that these fears are exaggerated and have offered to allow the US to increase its military presence there.

- the publication writes.

Greenland is covered everywhere with Russian and Chinese ships.

- Trump said on Sunday.

And also added: "We need Greenland for national security reasons, and Denmark won't be able to do it, I'm telling you."

In addition, he set a deadline for resolving the issue from two weeks to 20 days.

Additionally

Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland in 2019, during his first presidential term. After returning to the White House, he intensified his rhetoric. In December, the Danish intelligence service for the first time named the US a potential security threat.

Recall

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that President Trump is considering all options regarding Greenland, examining what is in the best interests of the United States. She emphasized that diplomacy has always been the first option for the president.

France, together with its partners, is developing an action plan in case the US implements its threat to seize Greenland. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot will discuss this issue with the ministers of Germany and Poland.

Alla Kiosak

