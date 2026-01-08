$42.720.15
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 17461 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 21578 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 27711 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
January 8, 01:23 PM • 19501 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15350 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12908 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17723 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13809 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 51983 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
In Kyiv, duplicate bus routes will be introduced on January 9 due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

In Kyiv, duplicate bus routes will be introduced on January 9 due to bad weather. Up to 40 trolleybuses and 25 trams will be used at night to maintain the contact network.

In Kyiv, duplicate bus routes will be introduced on January 9 due to bad weather

In Kyiv, up to 40 trolleybuses and up to 25 trams are planned to be used at night to maintain the contact network, and duplicating bus routes will be introduced during the day on January 9. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Night movement of electric transport will be introduced to avoid icing of the contact network.

Electric transport will move according to actual weather conditions.

To ensure transport connection, duplicating bus routes have been organized in the following directions:

  • instead of high-speed tram routes No. 1 and No. 3 – bus connection between Starovokzalna Street and Zhul Verne station;
    • instead of tram routes No. 12 and No. 17 – bus connection between Taras Shevchenko Square and Pushcha-Vodytsia.

      The Department emphasizes that the organization of duplicating routes is carried out in an operational mode, primarily on routes with the largest passenger traffic.

      Energy workers in Kyiv and the region are switching to an enhanced mode of operation due to bad weather and 10-degree frosts08.01.26, 16:54 • 1970 views

      In addition, due to difficult weather conditions, cases of falling trees are recorded in certain areas of the city, which may lead to temporary delays in the movement of passenger transport. All relevant services promptly respond to such cases and take measures to eliminate the consequences as soon as possible.

      At the same time, due to the significant amount and intensity of precipitation, the brigades of road maintenance departments work in an operational mode. Specialists carry out work on sections of possible and short-term stagnation of meltwater.

      Due to bad weather, citizens and guests of the capital are urged to refrain from traveling by private car and use public transport if possible; drivers are urged not to park vehicles on the side of the roads so as not to hinder the work of special equipment; pedestrians are urged to be attentive and careful, move only on sidewalks and cross the road in designated places.

      Kyiv residents are asked to prepare for cold weather and shelling: recommendations announced08.01.26, 16:36 • 2868 views

      Olga Rozgon

