Mobile operators restore communication in Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian strikes - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 66 emergency brigades of Vodafone, Kyivstar, and lifecell are working to restore communication after massive Russian strikes. To strengthen communication in the region, there are already 400 generators, and another 50 are on their way from other cities.

Mobile operators restore communication in Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian strikes - Fedorov

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, mobile operators are restoring communication after massive Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

As the minister noted, 66 emergency teams from Vodafone, Kyivstar, and lifecell are working in the Dnipropetrovsk region to restore communication. All base stations are equipped with batteries and generators.

To strengthen communication in the region, there are already 400 generators. Another 50 are on their way from Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv, and Kharkiv.

 - Fedorov's statement reads.

In addition, a coordination headquarters for communication was recently launched to respond more quickly to risks to critical infrastructure.

The main goal is to synchronize the interaction of the state, operators, energy workers, and the military during long blackouts 

- Fedorov noted.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.  

Given the situation, in most settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region, school holidays were extended until January 9 inclusive.

Dnipropetrovsk Mayor Borys Filatov announced the introduction of a national-level emergency in the city.

Later, DTEK reported that energy workers had restored electricity to 200,000 families in the Dnipropetrovsk region. But about 600,000 families in the region are still without electricity.

At the same time, Nova Poshta branches in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are operating despite the blackout.

Yevhen Ustimenko

