"Regrettable and alarming": Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to US seizure of Marinera tanker

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the US seizure of an oil tanker sailing under the Russian flag. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the ministry, the US committed an "illegal forceful action" by detaining the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic.

Washington's readiness to generate acute international crisis situations, including with regard to the already extremely burdened by disagreements of past years Russian-American relations, causes regret and alarm - stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They added that on December 24, this tanker allegedly received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag and was making a "peaceful passage" in the international waters of the North Atlantic, heading to one of the Russian ports.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the US and Russia.