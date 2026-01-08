"Regrettable and alarming": Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to US seizure of Marinera tanker

$42.720.15
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 7420 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11596 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 10055 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 10260 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 10016 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 15707 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12499 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 47612 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 37622 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Publications
Exclusives
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 5676 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 29403 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 28134 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 28668 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 12355 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11598 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 63229 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 67991 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 71151 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 110265 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 28200 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 35717 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 60781 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 80032 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 121545 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

"Regrettable and alarming": Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to US seizure of Marinera tanker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the US seizure of the Marinera tanker in the Atlantic an "illegal act of force." The tanker was sailing under the Russian flag and was heading to a Russian port.

"Regrettable and alarming": Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to US seizure of Marinera tanker

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the US seizure of an oil tanker sailing under the Russian flag. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the ministry, the US committed an "illegal forceful action" by detaining the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic.

Washington's readiness to generate acute international crisis situations, including with regard to the already extremely burdened by disagreements of past years Russian-American relations, causes regret and alarm

- stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They added that on December 24, this tanker allegedly received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag and was making a "peaceful passage" in the international waters of the North Atlantic, heading to one of the Russian ports.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the US and Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
United States