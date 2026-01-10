Kyiv has its power restored and is gradually switching to scheduled outages - Ministry of Energy

As of Saturday evening, January 10, electricity supply has been restored for all consumers in Kyiv. The capital is gradually returning to scheduled power outages. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

He noted that energy workers continue restoration work and are gradually stabilizing the energy system, transitioning from emergency shutdowns to scheduled hourly outages.

According to him, despite the consequences of massive Russian attacks and bad weather, Ukraine's energy system remains unified, integral, and operates in parallel with the European energy system (ENTSO-E).

According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy, the system's balancing is ensured by all available resources - its own generation, electricity imports, as well as forced measures to limit consumption.

In the capital, energy workers restored electricity supply to 648,000 subscribers within 24 hours. In the Kyiv region, electricity was returned to 313,000 families within 24 hours. Of these, 90,000 were de-energized due to hostilities, and another 223,000 due to difficult weather conditions. As of the evening, about 60,000 consumers remain without electricity. - Kolisnyk said.

He also added that after another night attack by the Russian Federation, the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region remains difficult. Currently, 53,000 subscribers in the region are without power.

At the same time, thanks to emergency restoration work, more than 40,000 consumers were supplied with power today.

The situation remains the most difficult in the frontline and border regions with Russia, particularly in Donetsk region, where emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to constant enemy attacks on power transmission and distribution networks. - said the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy.

Mykola Kolisnyk also emphasized that the weather significantly affected the operation of the energy system. In particular, freezing rain, wet snow, ice, and strong gusts of wind led to power line breaks and additional power outages.

According to him, as of 4:00 PM, due to difficult weather conditions, 366 settlements in several regions remained fully or partially without electricity. Most of them were in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

