"Kyivteploenergo" deployed mobile boiler houses to heat Kyiv hospitals - KMDA

After missile and drone attacks on the capital's energy infrastructure, "Kyivteploenergo" deployed mobile boiler houses for uninterrupted heating of medical facilities. Already 18 units provide heat to 13 hospitals in six districts of Kyiv until the full restoration of stationary heat supply. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The company's specialists promptly delivered and connected 18 mobile boiler houses. Currently, these units, along with the necessary fuel supply, are operating in 13 hospitals in 6 districts of the capital.

The boiler equipment allows for long-term autonomous operation and provides heating to hospitals until the heat supply from stationary heat sources is restored, the report says.

Last year, Kyiv increased the number of mobile boiler houses to 69 units, thanks to cooperation with the Belgian agency for international cooperation Enabel. The capacity of the new boiler houses is 1800 kW, which is three times more than those used before.

Addition

On January 9, due to missile and drone attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure, part of the city was left without heating. Hospitals with inpatient departments, maternity hospitals, social protection centers, and other institutions were promptly switched to heat supply from backup sources.

