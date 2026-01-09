"Kyivteploenergo" deployed mobile boiler houses to heat Kyiv hospitals - KMDA

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
03:56 PM • 6784 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 13680 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 15092 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 14492 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 16066 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 12022 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12201 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8422 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12643 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13426 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
85%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 28319 views
Ukraine offered assistance after Russian strike damaged Qatari embassy - MFAPhotoVideoJanuary 9, 10:00 AM • 4538 views
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's officeJanuary 9, 11:40 AM • 5212 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation01:57 PM • 7530 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine03:08 PM • 6750 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 56458 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 84825 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 58828 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 81329 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 105934 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Vitali Klitschko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
France
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 57625 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 60150 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 81826 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 100261 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 140867 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

"Kyivteploenergo" deployed mobile boiler houses to heat Kyiv hospitals - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

After missile and drone attacks on the capital's energy infrastructure, "Kyivteploenergo" deployed 18 mobile boiler houses. They provide heat to 13 hospitals in 6 districts of Kyiv until stationary heat supply is restored.

"Kyivteploenergo" deployed mobile boiler houses to heat Kyiv hospitals - KMDA

After missile and drone attacks on the capital's energy infrastructure, "Kyivteploenergo" deployed mobile boiler houses for uninterrupted heating of medical facilities. Already 18 units provide heat to 13 hospitals in six districts of Kyiv until the full restoration of stationary heat supply. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The company's specialists promptly delivered and connected 18 mobile boiler houses. Currently, these units, along with the necessary fuel supply, are operating in 13 hospitals in 6 districts of the capital.

The boiler equipment allows for long-term autonomous operation and provides heating to hospitals until the heat supply from stationary heat sources is restored, the report says.

Last year, Kyiv increased the number of mobile boiler houses to 69 units, thanks to cooperation with the Belgian agency for international cooperation Enabel. The capacity of the new boiler houses is 1800 kW, which is three times more than those used before.

Addition

On January 9, due to missile and drone attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure, part of the city was left without heating. Hospitals with inpatient departments, maternity hospitals, social protection centers, and other institutions were promptly switched to heat supply from backup sources.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister09.01.26, 11:00 • 3928 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv