OpenAI and SoftBank invest $1 billion in Stargate infrastructure development

OpenAI and SoftBank Group Corp. announced a joint investment of $1 billion in SB Energy. Each party is contributing $500 million to support the construction of large-scale data centers in the US, necessary for artificial intelligence operations. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

As part of this agreement, OpenAI has selected SB Energy to build and operate its new data center in Milam County, Texas. The facility will have a capacity of 1.2 GW, which can power approximately 750,000 households. The project focuses on rapid deployment and cost efficiency.

This investment is part of the broader Stargate initiative – a $500 billion project launched by OpenAI with SoftBank and Oracle. Stargate aims to build critical AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years. In addition to direct funding, SB Energy has raised an additional $800 million from Ares Infrastructure Opportunities funds.

Strategic importance and the "race for energy"

For tech giants, access to stable energy sources has become a key competitive factor. SB Energy, which previously specialized in renewable energy, is now transforming into a full-fledged data center operator.

The partnership with SB Energy combines their strengths in infrastructure and energy with our deep expertise in data center design. The result is a fast and reliable way to scale computing through large, optimized AI centers. – said OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman.

As part of the agreement, SB Energy will also become a major OpenAI client, integrating ChatGPT and the company's API into its workflows. The first facilities under this cooperation are expected to become operational in 2026.

