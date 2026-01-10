$42.990.00
11:45 AM • 2766 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 10169 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 12891 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 12441 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 15519 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 24161 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 44017 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36441 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35628 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29232 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
BFM TV

Kyiv Metro changes train schedule: waiting time 10-12 minutes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv, the number of trains in the subway has been reduced. The waiting time on all lines will be 10-12 minutes.

Kyiv Metro changes train schedule: waiting time 10-12 minutes

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv, the number of trains on the subway lines has been reduced. The waiting time for a train on all three lines will be 10–12 minutes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports. 

Due to the difficult energy situation in the city, caused by enemy Russian shelling, the number of trains on the Kyiv Metro lines has been reduced. Currently, the waiting time for a train on all three lines will be 10–12 minutes 

- the statement says. 

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that passengers will be promptly informed about the stabilization of the energy situation and the restoration of weekend schedule intervals - 5-6 minutes.

Recall 

In Kyiv, due to the shutdown of electric transport on the left and right banks, duplicate bus routes are being launched. In particular, bus route No. 3-T has been organized to duplicate the Borshchahivka high-speed tram, while the subway operates without changes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv