Kyiv Metro changes train schedule: waiting time 10-12 minutes

Due to the difficult energy situation in the city, caused by enemy Russian shelling, the number of trains on the Kyiv Metro lines has been reduced. Currently, the waiting time for a train on all three lines will be 10–12 minutes - the statement says.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that passengers will be promptly informed about the stabilization of the energy situation and the restoration of weekend schedule intervals - 5-6 minutes.

In Kyiv, due to the shutdown of electric transport on the left and right banks, duplicate bus routes are being launched. In particular, bus route No. 3-T has been organized to duplicate the Borshchahivka high-speed tram, while the subway operates without changes.