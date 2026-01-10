In 2025, Russia nationalized private assets worth over 3 trillion rubles – intelligence

The volume of forced nationalization in Russia in 2025 exceeded 3.1 trillion rubles, and the total value of assets transferred to the state since the beginning of the full-scale war reached 4.3 trillion rubles. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Thus, in 2025, the volume of forcibly seized property increased 4.5 times compared to 2024 and exceeded 3.1 trillion rubles, and the total amount of assets transferred to the state since 2022 reached 4.3 trillion rubles. - the report says.

Big business was hit the hardest: in 2025, well-known Russian billionaires lost their assets. Dmitry Kamenshchik lost Domodedovo Airport, Denis Shtengelov lost the KDV Group holding, and Konstantin Strukov lost the Yuzhuralzoloto group. Strategic enterprises, shopping centers, industrial facilities, energy companies, medical institutions, infrastructure facilities, and even educational institutions are being massively nationalized. Property is being particularly actively seized in the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, the Urals, and the Far East.

The Kremlin uses five key mechanisms to effectively deprive businesses of ownership: from "anti-corruption" lawsuits and a review of privatization in the 1990s-2000s to accusations of "extremism" and ties to foreign states. Such practices demonstrate the complete dependence of the judicial system on political decisions and turn nationalization into a tool for political repression and redistribution of property in the interests of businessmen controlled by the Putin regime. - added the intelligence service.

