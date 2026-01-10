$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 11866 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 21460 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 22766 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 21159 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 21821 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 29545 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 52167 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38296 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 37577 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30550 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
In 2025, Russia nationalized private assets worth over 3 trillion rubles – intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In 2025, Russia nationalized private assets worth over 3.1 trillion rubles, and since 2022, this amount has reached 4.3 trillion rubles. Property was seized from large businesses and strategic enterprises.

In 2025, Russia nationalized private assets worth over 3 trillion rubles – intelligence

The volume of forced nationalization in Russia in 2025 exceeded 3.1 trillion rubles, and the total value of assets transferred to the state since the beginning of the full-scale war reached 4.3 trillion rubles. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Thus, in 2025, the volume of forcibly seized property increased 4.5 times compared to 2024 and exceeded 3.1 trillion rubles, and the total amount of assets transferred to the state since 2022 reached 4.3 trillion rubles.

- the report says.

Big business was hit the hardest: in 2025, well-known Russian billionaires lost their assets. Dmitry Kamenshchik lost Domodedovo Airport, Denis Shtengelov lost the KDV Group holding, and Konstantin Strukov lost the Yuzhuralzoloto group. Strategic enterprises, shopping centers, industrial facilities, energy companies, medical institutions, infrastructure facilities, and even educational institutions are being massively nationalized. Property is being particularly actively seized in the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, the Urals, and the Far East.

The Kremlin uses five key mechanisms to effectively deprive businesses of ownership: from "anti-corruption" lawsuits and a review of privatization in the 1990s-2000s to accusations of "extremism" and ties to foreign states. Such practices demonstrate the complete dependence of the judicial system on political decisions and turn nationalization into a tool for political repression and redistribution of property in the interests of businessmen controlled by the Putin regime.

- added the intelligence service.

Olga Rozgon

